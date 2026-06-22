...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Teen kills brother, sister-in-law, three-year-old nephew in UP's Gorakhpur

Teen kills brother, sister-in-law and three-year-old nephew in UP's Gorakhpur

Updated on: Jun 22, 2026 01:21 pm IST
PTI |
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

A 16-year-old boy allegedly hacked his elder brother, sister-in-law and their three-year-old son to death while they were asleep at their home in Balua village of Gorakhpur district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Police have arrested the hitman and the teen.(Representational)

The incident took place around 3 am in the village, which falls under Bansgaon police station limits, about 50 km from the district headquarters. The deceased were identified as Amit Gupta, his wife Ranjana and their son Reyansh.

According to police, the three victims were sleeping in the same room when the teenager allegedly attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused's parents were sleeping in another room at the time.

Police said the boy's father heard screams and rushed to the room, where he found the three family members lying in a pool of blood. He allegedly saw his younger son coming out of the room carrying the weapon, and informed neighbours before alerting the police.

Senior police officials reached the spot and launched an investigation. The teenager was detained from an upstairs room where police allegedly found him with the blood-stained weapon.

 
uttar pradesh police murder case
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Teen kills brother, sister-in-law, three-year-old nephew in UP's Gorakhpur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.