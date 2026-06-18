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Teen NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore; protests erupt for ‘justice’

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) - UG, originally conducted on May 3, was cancelled following allegations of irregularities.

Updated on: Jun 18, 2026 11:26 am IST
By HT News Desk
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The death of another NEET aspirant by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore triggered fresh protests against the medical entrance examination.

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant also allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar city,(ANI)

The 19-year-old old was the daughter of a union head in Coimbatore. Her mortal remains were initially taken to a private hospital and from there the body was brought to Coimbatore ESI Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted, news agency ANI reported.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) - UG, originally conducted on May 3, was cancelled following allegations of irregularities and “paper leaks”. The re-examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21.

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest at the ESI Hospital premises, demanding justice and declaring that they would not receive her body until appropriate relief and justice are ensured for the family, according to ANI.

Also Read | Telegram moves Delhi HC against Centre's temporary block order ahead of NEET re-test

On the same day, a 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar city, PTI news agency cited police as saying. The deceased was identified as Umesh Mali. This was the second such case in Sikar within a month. A resident from Jhunjhunu district who had been preparing for the medical entrance examination while living in a rented accommodation in the city allegedly died by suicide on May 15.

Last week, a 20-year-old aspirant also allegedly died by suicide in northwest Delhi's Azadpur, police said, according to PTI. No suicide note was found at the spot and the deceased's family took the body for cremation without informing the cops. Police said that they were probing the reason for her death.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

 
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Home / India News / Teen NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore; protests erupt for ‘justice’
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