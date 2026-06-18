Teen NEET aspirant dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore; protests erupt for ‘justice’

The death of another NEET aspirant by suicide in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore triggered fresh protests against the medical entrance examination.

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant also allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar city,(ANI)

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The 19-year-old old was the daughter of a union head in Coimbatore. Her mortal remains were initially taken to a private hospital and from there the body was brought to Coimbatore ESI Hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted, news agency ANI reported.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) - UG, originally conducted on May 3, was cancelled following allegations of irregularities and “paper leaks”. The re-examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 21.

Members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest at the ESI Hospital premises, demanding justice and declaring that they would not receive her body until appropriate relief and justice are ensured for the family, according to ANI.

Also Read | Telegram moves Delhi HC against Centre's temporary block order ahead of NEET re-test

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{{^usCountry}} More than 100 people, who were part of the protest, claimed that the government had, in previous cases involving deaths related to the NEET re-test, announced compensation and relief to the bereaved families. They said that no such support had been given to the deceased's kin, asserting that they would continue the agitation till adequate relief was announced. NEET aspirant deaths in Dehradun, Rajasthan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} More than 100 people, who were part of the protest, claimed that the government had, in previous cases involving deaths related to the NEET re-test, announced compensation and relief to the bereaved families. They said that no such support had been given to the deceased's kin, asserting that they would continue the agitation till adequate relief was announced. NEET aspirant deaths in Dehradun, Rajasthan {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The protests over the 19-year-old's death come just a day after another NEET aspirant in Uttarakhand's Dehradun died by suicide in her room. The 23-year-old left behind a note, expressing her dissatisfaction with not being to accomplish well in her further studies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The protests over the 19-year-old's death come just a day after another NEET aspirant in Uttarakhand's Dehradun died by suicide in her room. The 23-year-old left behind a note, expressing her dissatisfaction with not being to accomplish well in her further studies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The victim had scored 96.7% marks in Class 12 and later became a college topper, ANI news agency reported. "I am sorry for being a burden. It's nobody's fault but my own incompetence. The best option is to end it, I love you, I'm sorry," she allegedly said in her note found after her death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim had scored 96.7% marks in Class 12 and later became a college topper, ANI news agency reported. "I am sorry for being a burden. It's nobody's fault but my own incompetence. The best option is to end it, I love you, I'm sorry," she allegedly said in her note found after her death. {{/usCountry}}

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On the same day, a 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan's Sikar city, PTI news agency cited police as saying. The deceased was identified as Umesh Mali. This was the second such case in Sikar within a month. A resident from Jhunjhunu district who had been preparing for the medical entrance examination while living in a rented accommodation in the city allegedly died by suicide on May 15.

Last week, a 20-year-old aspirant also allegedly died by suicide in northwest Delhi's Azadpur, police said, according to PTI. No suicide note was found at the spot and the deceased's family took the body for cremation without informing the cops. Police said that they were probing the reason for her death.

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Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

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