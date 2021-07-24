Teenage girls thrashed by 15 men for speaking on mobile phones in Gujarat

Two girls, both in their teens, were allegedly verbally abused and thrashed by a group of people, including their relatives, for speaking on mobile phones at Gujarat’s Dahod district, police officials told news agency PTI on Saturday. The incident which happened over a month ago on June 25 came to the police’s notice after the video went viral on social media. The police registered an FIR in this regard on Friday after the mother of one of the girls lodged a complaint.

The girls, aged 13 and 16 years, were allegedly beaten by a group of at least 15 men who objected to the girls’ speaking over the mobile phones, a police official from Dhanpur told news agency PTI. The video showed a group of men abusing the two girls who were visibly frightened as those men surrounded them. After threatening those two girls, they began thrashing them, according to news agency PTI. HT could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Police said that no complaint was lodged for almost a month but once the video came to the notice of the cops, they informed the girls’ family and an FIR was registered against 15 accused who hailed from Bhuvera and neighbouring Alindra villages at the Dhanpur police station, the police official said.

The accused were booked under sections 143 and 149 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (insult causing to break public peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under relevant provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The police further added that efforts are on to nab the accused.

