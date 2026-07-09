Teenager apprehended after 8-year-old girl allegedly abducted, raped, killed in Assam: Police

An 8-year-old girl was allegedly abducted, raped and killed in Assam’s Sribhumi district, following which a teenager was apprehended from the same neighbourhood, police said on Thursday.

The additional SP said that after killing the girl, the suspect was roaming around with her father.

The additional superintendent of police (crime) of Sribhumi, Trinayan Bhuyan, said that the suspect initially managed to flee, but police nabbed him. “He said that he did not rape her but confessed to killing her. The body was sent for a postmortem, and once we get the report, things will be clearer,” Bhuyan said.

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Police were informed about the incident around 4:30 pm, and a team went to the spot.

Bhuyan said that the family members of the deceased told police that she had gone outside the house to play and that the boy, who was known to her, took her to a jungle. Her body was later found.

“He strangulated her first with his hands and later used her dress. The family members of the girl said that he raped her before killing her, but we are yet to ascertain it through medical examinations,” he added.

The additional SP said that after killing the girl, the suspect was roaming around with her father. “He was seen riding pillion with the victim’s father when the family was searching for her. Later, he revealed that the victim’s father had allegedly tortured him recently, and to take revenge, he did it,” Bhuyan added.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said they registered a case after receiving a formal complaint from the girl’s family members under Sections 103(1) (murder), 141 (abduction), and 65(2) (rape of a girl under 12 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Additionally, Section 6 (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said they registered a case after receiving a formal complaint from the girl’s family members under Sections 103(1) (murder), 141 (abduction), and 65(2) (rape of a girl under 12 years of age) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Additionally, Section 6 (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, was added. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said that the suspect claims to be below 18 years of age. “Once we ascertain the age, we’ll produce him before the court,” an official said, adding that the arrested person is undergoing interrogation.