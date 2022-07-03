Teesta, Sreekumar remanded in judicial custody for 14 days

Activist Teesta Setalvad and former Gujarat DGP RB Sreekumar were on Saturday sent to 14 days in judicial custody after charges of conspiracy were levelled against them following an order by the Supreme Court, which said they wanted “to keep the pot boiling for ulterior design” in connection with Gujarat riots cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two were arrested last month on charges of criminal conspiracy and forgery regarding 2002 Gujarat riots cases. The action came a day after the Supreme Court upheld a clean chit by the SIT to then chief minister Narendra Modi in the riots.

On Saturday, Setalvad and Sreekumar were produced before additional chief metro magistrate MV Chauhan, after their police custody ended and the investigation officer did not ask for any further custody. “They were hence sent to 14-day judicial custody,” special public prosecutor Amit Patel said.

Also Read | India rejects criticism by UN rights agency over arrest of Teesta

Teesta, through her advocate Somnath Vats, submitted an application seeking protection within the jail. She cited the ground that during her work through the NGO, many were convicted, and several of them are lodged at the Sabarmati central jail where she will be housed during her judicial custody. Many women are in jail due to their alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots and Teesta should not be put in the same cell as these prisoners, Vats told the court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A government pleader, however, opposed the application and asserted that there is enough security in the jail and that special treatment cannot be given to Setalvad. Justice Chauhan then dismissed the plea for additional security.

Setalvad, who earlier complained about ill-treatment being meted out to her by the police, said she had no such complaints of ill-treatment during the remand period. “But the way there are six women police officials keeping a watch over me is a cause of concern. In the last one week, the police have questioned me for only 7-8 hours, so a lot of time is being wasted,” she said.

Sreekumar was arrested on June 25 and Setalvad the next day on the basis of an FIR lodged by crime branch inspector DB Barad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}