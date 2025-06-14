Tej Pratap Yadav faces probe for entering Kashi Vishwanath temple's restricted ‘Red Zone’

Tej Pratap Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad's son, has courted controversy over a visit to the Kashi Vishwanath temple Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, where he allegedly stepped inside the restricted ‘Red Zone’. Kashi Vishwanath CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said that the temple administration recently got to know of the video through social media platforms and various newspapers. (X/@TejYadav14)

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple administration has ordered an investigation over a video circulating on social media purportedly showing the former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav inside the temple's restricted 'Red Zone', according to a news agency PTI report.

The red zone, where mobile phones are not permitted, refers to the area within the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor that also includes the temple premises.

What does the video show?

The video showing Tej Pratap Yadav inside the temple premises is doing rounds on social media since Thursday, officials said.

Kashi Vishwanath CEO Vishwa Bhushan Mishra said that the temple administration recently got to know of the video through social media platforms and various newspapers.

The temple administration said information has been shared with the CRPF and the local police, which are responsible for the temple's security.

"Information has been sent to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and local police administration to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and take action against the responsible personnel of the concerned agency," PTI quoted Mishra.

"Both agencies have been requested to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed rules and guidelines within the temple premises. Their investigation will also verify the authenticity of the content circulated on social media and identify any personnel found to be at fault. If any violation of rules is found at any level, appropriate legal action against the concerned individuals, " Mishra added.

Tej Pratap had hit headlines a few weeks ago as well when RJD president expelled him from the party, besides declaring that he "shall have nothing to do with the family", after a photo of him with a woman went viral.

The move came on May 25, a day after Tej Pratap Yadav's Facebook post announced that he was "in a relationship for 12 years" with a woman, despite being married and his divorce petition still pending before a family court here. He, however, deleted the post a few hours later, claiming on X that his Facebook page was "hacked."