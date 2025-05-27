Brother of Tej Pratap Yadav's ‘partner’ Anushka warns Lalu of ‘outsiders’ attempt to ruin his family

Akash Yadav, brother of Anushka Yadav, with whom Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav claimed to be in a 12-year relationship, urged the RJD patriarch to not let “outsiders” enter his house and ruin his family. Akash Yadav, brother of Anushka Yadav, alleged that “few people” were involved in the character assassination of his sister.(ANI/X)

Tej Pratap was on Sunday expelled from the party by Lalu for six years and also from the family after he posted a picture informing his “long term relationship” with Anushka. The RJD founder said, “irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions.”

A huge controversy prompted him to delete the Facebook post and claim that his account was “hacked,” but did not register a formal complaint with the police.

‘Character Assassination by few people’

Anushka's brother, Akash, said the issue is a matter of privacy but alleged that “few people” were involved in the character assassination of his sister.

“Looking at whatever has happened, all I would like to say is that this is privacy. It is a matter of a man and a woman. It would be better if the two of them spoke about this. My sister's character assassination was being done by a few people, so I have to respond to them,” Akash said on Tuesday.

Warns Lalu of ‘outsiders’ influence

In a sign of advice to advice Lalu, Akash requested the former union minister to not let outsiders destroy his family. “I would like to tell Lalu Prasad Yadav not to ruin his family by being influenced by some outsider. The outsiders have entered your house and are working to finish your family. The result is before you. The man who was working hard to make his brother (Tejashwi Yadav) the CM, has now been ousted from the party.”