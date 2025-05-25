Lalu Yadav expels son Tej Pratap from RJD, family after pic with ‘partner’ goes viral

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years and also removed him from the family, a development that comes after Tej Pratap Yadav, on his Facebook page, was seen with a woman who the caption referred to as his ‘partner’. R: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and L: Tej Pratap Yadav, during a rally, in Patna, Saturday, May 3.(PTI)

Lalu Yadav wrote on microblogging platform X that the “activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions.”

"Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice," Lalu Yadav wrote.

"Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who will have relations with him should make their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life," Lalu Yadav wrote.

Tej Pratap Yadav claims FB hacked

Former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that his Facebook account was hacked, following a viral post that claimed he was in a long-term relationship with the woman named Anushka Yadav.

The post, which has since been deleted, featured a photo of Tej Pratap Yadav with a woman and a caption stating they had been in a relationship for 12 years.

The post triggered reactions on social media, with many users pointing out that Yadav, 37, had married Aishwarya Rai, the granddaughter of former Bihar chief minister Daroga Rai, in 2018. The marriage, however, ended in controversy after Aishwarya left the house alleging mistreatment by her husband and in-laws.

Responding on X on Saturday evening, Tej Pratap Yadav — the elder son of Lalu Prasad — said there was a deliberate attempt to “defame and harass” him and his family. He claimed that his social media accounts were compromised and his photos had been maliciously edited.

“My social media platform was hacked and my photographs were edited wrongfully,” Yadav wrote, while urging his followers to stay cautious and ignore any rumours.

It remains unclear whether Tej Pratap Yadav has filed a police complaint regarding the alleged hacking incident.