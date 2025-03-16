Cop dances on Holi following Tej Pratap Yadav’s order in Bihar, suspended

Patna: A Bihar police constable, who was posted as a bodyguard to former health minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA from Hasanpur, Tej Pratap Yadav, was removed from duty and asked to report at the police line on Sunday for allegedly dancing during Holi celebrations at his official residence. Tej Pratap Yadav celebrated Holi with party workers at his official residence in Patna on Saturday (X/PTI)

A video showing Deepak Kumar in uniform following Yadav’s order to dance went viral on social media on Saturday, triggering a sharp reaction from the Opposition.

Yadav, seated on a sofa on a makeshift stage with a microphone in hand, was seen addressing the bodyguard: “Deepak, we are going to play a song, and you must perform a thumka. You will be suspended if you don’t. Don’t mind... it’s Holi.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) leaders strongly criticised Yadav’s orders, while Patna senior superintendent of police (SP) Awakash Kumar ordered action against the bodyguard.

“A video went viral on social media showing MLA Tej Pratap Yadav instructing the bodyguard (constable) to dance. Upon learning that Deepak Kumar danced in uniform at a public place, orders were issued to transfer him to the police line and assign another constable as a bodyguard,” a press release issued by Patna police on Sunday read.

“Don’t mind, it’s Holi... Even this festival of mutual brotherhood has been given a new color of hatred by the BJP, RSS, and their lapdog media. Doing politics over celebrating Holi with police personnel or any opposition leader has become their religion. The people of the country will soon teach them a lesson,” Yadav, elder son of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, posted on X.

Yadav had previously ridden a scooter without a helmet as part of Holi celebrations near chief minister Nitish Kumar’s residence. The scooter owner and Yadav were fined ₹4,000 by the traffic police. Additionally, the scooter was found to have expired insurance and pollution certificates.

Leaders from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) criticised Yadav. “RJD’s culture is to flout the law and insult constitutional posts. Their ideology will never change,” said Bihar’s deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha.

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain also hit out, saying, “This is Nitish Kumar’s government, not Jungle Raj.”

“The people of Bihar are seeing the condition of the RJD. People will vote only for the development,” said JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Even Congress, an RJD ally, distanced itself from Yadav’s remarks. “I condemn this. He doesn’t have the power to do this. It is unfortunate,” party leader Rashid Alvi said.

Despite the criticism, Yadav reaffirmed his party’s confidence in his brother, Tejashwi Yadav, stating, “It has been decided—Tejashwi ji is going to be the CM this time.” Bihar’s assembly elections are due in October.

“A lot of MLAs, MLCs, ministers, and former MPs too are misusing bodyguards. Some politicians flaunt the many bodyguards they are entitled to from multiple districts,” a senior police officer from the police headquarters, requesting anonymity, said.