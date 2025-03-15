Bihar police officer probing drunken brawl dies after being attacked by mob

PATNA: An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was allegedly killed by a mob on Friday while investigating a ruckus created by a group of drunk men in a village in Munger district, Bihar, where alcohol is prohibited, police said. This is the second such fatal attack on an ASI by a mob in Bihar within a span of three days. Police said they have launched an extensive manhunt to nab the accused. (Representational image)

The deceased, identified as ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, had gone to Nandalpur village under Mufassil police station limits along with two other cops and a driver from the Dial 112 team around 8.30 pm on Friday after receiving information about the ruckus, said police officials familiar with the matter.

However, they were unable to control the mob, which attacked the ASI. Though two more armed policemen reached the spot on bike, they thought it wise to make a retreat with the badly injured ASI without resorting to lathicharge or firing to disperse the mob, the officials added.

Munger superintendent of police (SP) Syed Imran Masood said, “Police got an information that one Ranveer Kumar in drunken state was creating ruckus at Nandalpur village under Mufassil police station limits. Upon reaching the spot with his team, ASI Singh was attacked by the family members, who struck him on the head, leaving him critically injured. He was immediately taken to Sadar Hospital for treatment and later referred to a hospital in Patna. The family responsible for the attack is currently absconding. We have formed teams to track them down, and arrests will be made soon.”

The SP added that police have launched an extensive manhunt to nab the accused and are investigating the circumstances leading to the attack. Five persons including a woman have been detained for interrogation.

The incident is not an isolated one, as there have been several instances in the last six months of police facing the ire of emboldened liquor mafia and getting attacked despite clear direction from the DGP that the police should go in adequate strength to face such situations, often assessing the inputs.

Earlier on March 13, ASI Rajiv Ranjan posted in Fulkaha police station of Araria, died after villagers clashed with the police team who went to arrest a criminal Anmol Yadav at a wedding ceremony in Laxmipur village. Anmol Yadav, who has been accused in Arms Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases, was arrested by the police, but the villagers entered into an altercation with the police, and managed to help Yadav get released. During the altercation, ASI Vijay Kumar fell down and got severely injured. Later, when he was taken to a hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors. Six people were arrested in connection with the alleged murder of the ASI.

In another incident on March 8, at least three policemen were injured when they were attacked by supporters of bootleggers allegedly involved in the sale and manufacture of illicit liquor in Patna’s Ranitalab area.

On March 3, police were attacked in Patna’s Kumhrar area during raid by liquor mafia. One ASI was injured in the stone pelting by the supporters of liquor media. Later, reinforcement was sent to carry out raids in the area.