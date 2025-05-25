Who is Tej Pratap Yadav? Lalu’s ousted son and ‘Aishwarya Rai’s’ ex-husband in row over ‘partner of 12 years’

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Sunday expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years due to “irresponsible behaviour” and cut all family ties with him amid row over a now-deleted social media post featuring his ‘partner’. Tej Pratap previously served as a cabinet minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, managing the Environment, Forest, and Climate Change portfolio.(HT Photo)

In a post on X Prasad said, “The activities, public behaviour, and irresponsible conduct of my eldest son are not in line with our family's values and cultural ethos. Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions.”

Who is Tej Pratap Yadav?

Tej Pratap Yadav was born on April 16, 1988, in Bihar's Gopalganj. He is the eldest son of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

His younger brother is Tejashwi Yadav, who is the current leader of opposition in Bihar and widely regarded as the political successor of the RJD leadership.

Tej Pratap previously served as a cabinet minister in the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government, managing the Environment, Forest, and Climate Change portfolio.

Despite his political career, Tej Pratap is often known more for controversies and unusual public behaviour.

He also runs a YouTube channel named "L-R vlog," where he posts videos about his daily life and travels. His channel recently surpassed 100,000 subscribers.

Tej Pratap married Aishwarya Rai (also known as Aishwarya Roy), granddaughter of former Bihar CM Daroga Rai, in a lavish 2018 wedding. However, the marriage soon faced turmoil.

Within months, Aishwarya left his home, accusing Tej Pratap and his family of mistreatment, which led to a bitter public dispute between the two political families. Aishwarya’s father, former minister Chandrika Roy, left the RJD and promised to pursue the matter both politically and legally.

According to an Economic Times report, the divorce process is ongoing, with serious allegations exchanged between both sides. Tej Pratap accused Aishwarya of demanding a large alimony, while she alleged that he used drugs and privately dressed like a woman, the report added.

This high-profile case drew extensive media attention and contributed to Tej Pratap’s growing estrangement from the core party leadership.

Amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this month, Tej Pratap Yadav offered to fight for the country, given his training as a “pilot”.

Lalu Yadav wrote on X on Sunday, “Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for six years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life.”

Yadav further explained that although his son can make his own personal choices, anyone who decides to be involved with him must do so willingly and at their own risk.

Tej Pratap's Facebook post

The decision came a day after a post surfaced showing Yadav with a woman, captioned: "The one seen in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have been known to each other for the last 12 years. We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years."

The post sparked criticism on social media, reminding the 37-year-old politician of his widely publicised 2018 marriage.

Tej Pratap Yadav, however, later claimed his Facebook page was "hacked." He stated that the post about his relationship had been deleted and wrote on X Saturday evening that there was an attempt to "defame and harass" him and his family.

It remains unclear if Yadav has filed a police complaint regarding the alleged hack and the controversial post.

He urged his followers and supporters to stay alert and “pay no heed to any rumours.”