‘Can’t tolerate': What Tejashwi Yadav said on brother Tej Pratap’s expulsion from RJD

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday reacted to the expulsion of his elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for ‘irresponsible behaviour’ and said the party “cannot tolerate such things”. RJD Tejashwi Yadav (Right) and Tej Pratap Yadav during a rally in Patna on May 3.(PTI)

Tej Pratap Yadav was expelled from the party for six years by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav for his “irresponsible behaviour”. The RJD supremo also snapped all family ties with his elder son.

The expulsion comes a day after Tej Pratap Yadav shared a photograph with a woman on social media, referring to her as his ‘partner’ of nearly 12 years. The post was soon deleted and Tej Pratap Yadav claimed that his Facebook account was hacked and that his photos were edited wrongfully.

“We cannot tolerate such things, we are working and are dedicated to the people of Bihar. If it's about my big brother, political life and personal life are different. He has the right to make his personal decisions. He is an adult and free to make decisions,” Tejashwi Yadav told reporters on the expulsion of his elder brother from the party.

"Our party's chief has made it clear, and ever since he has said so, it is his feelings. We didn't question such things... What he is doing in his personal life, nobody asks before doing anything. I have come to know about it via the media only," he added.

What Lalu Prasad said

Lalu Yadav wrote on microblogging platform X that the “activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not in accordance with our family values ​​and traditions.”

"Ignoring moral values ​​in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice," the RJD supremo said.

"Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. From now on, he will not have any role of any kind in the party and family. He is expelled from the party for 6 years. He is capable of seeing the good and bad and merits and demerits of his personal life. All those who will have relations with him should make their own decisions. I have always been an advocate of public shame in public life. The obedient members of the family have adopted and followed this idea in public life," Lalu Yadav wrote.