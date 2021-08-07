Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
India News
india news

Tejas Express set to be back on track from today


Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 05:58 AM IST
The coaches of Tejas Express are equipped with smart features for passenger safety and comfort.(HT Image)

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced that the Ahmedabad – Mumbai and Lucknow – New Delhi Tejas Express trains will resume operations from Saturday.

According to the IRCTC, train number 82901/82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai – Ahmedabad and train number 82501/82502 Lucknow – New Delhi – Lucknow will run four days a week - Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The passengers can book tickets on the IRCTC website irctc.co.in or IRCTC Rail Connect app.

The Railways had halted the operations of Tejas Express amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The New Delhi-Lucknow Tejas express was launched in October 2019. It was the first train to be fully operated by the IRCTC. It takes over six hours to complete the journey in each direction. The train offers various modern facilities to passengers along with a rail travel insurance of 25 lakh free of cost.

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai route was started in January 2020. It has two executive class chair cars, each having as many as 56 seats as well as eight chair cars, each having capacity of 78 seats. High-quality food and beverages are provided to passengers on board, which are included in the ticket fare. Each coach of this train is equipped with RO water filter in addition to the packaged water bottle. The passengers of this train too are provided with rail travel insurance of up to 25 lakh.

The coaches of Tejas Express are equipped with smart features for passenger safety and comfort. The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.

Topics
mumbai ahmedabad tejas express mumbai-goa tejas express delhi-chandigarh tejas express coach
