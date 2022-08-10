Tejashwi promises bumper jobs in a month, says Bihar has shown the way

Bihar's new deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said the country needed to follow the path shown by his state. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, who took oath along with Janata Dal-United (JDU) supremo Nitish Kumar for the state’s top two posts after the latter snapped ties with the BJP, said there will be hundreds of jobs on offer for poor and youth within a month.

Stating that his fight had been against unemployment, Yadav said the job offers would be grand to a never-before-seen level.

“Bihar did what the country needs to do. We've shown them a way. Our fight has been against unemployment. Our CM felt the pain of the poor and youth. We'll give bumper jobs within one month to the poor and youth. It will be something so grand that it has never happened before,” the newly appointed deputy chief minister said.

He said the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance is so strong that the BJP would be the only one left as Opposition in the Assembly.

“A difficult decision taken by CM Nitish Kumar is a decision which was needed (to be taken). Communal tensions were being spread by BJP, they were trying to kill regional parties,” he further said.

