Home / India News / Tejashwi promises bumper jobs in a month, says Bihar has shown the way

Tejashwi promises bumper jobs in a month, says Bihar has shown the way

india news
Published on Aug 10, 2022 04:14 PM IST
  • Tejashwi Yadav further said the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance is so strong that the BJP would be the only one left as Opposition in the Bihar Assembly.
JDU leader Nitish Kumar embraces RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after they take oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister, in Patna on Wednesday.&nbsp;(ANI)
JDU leader Nitish Kumar embraces RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav after they take oath as chief minister and deputy chief minister, in Patna on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

Bihar's new deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said the country needed to follow the path shown by his state. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader, who took oath along with Janata Dal-United (JDU) supremo Nitish Kumar for the state’s top two posts after the latter snapped ties with the BJP, said there will be hundreds of jobs on offer for poor and youth within a month.

Stating that his fight had been against unemployment, Yadav said the job offers would be grand to a never-before-seen level.

“Bihar did what the country needs to do. We've shown them a way. Our fight has been against unemployment. Our CM felt the pain of the poor and youth. We'll give bumper jobs within one month to the poor and youth. It will be something so grand that it has never happened before,” the newly appointed deputy chief minister said.

He said the Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance is so strong that the BJP would be the only one left as Opposition in the Assembly.

“A difficult decision taken by CM Nitish Kumar is a decision which was needed (to be taken). Communal tensions were being spread by BJP, they were trying to kill regional parties,” he further said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
tejashwi yadav
tejashwi yadav
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out