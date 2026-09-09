Patna, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said he has written to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, alleging that ration dealers are facing distress due to "organised corruption", and urging him to address their demands, including a fixed minimum honorarium of ₹30,000 per month.

Tejashwi writes to Bihar CM, alleges ration dealers' distress due to 'organised corruption'

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Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the assembly, appealed to the chief minister to take steps to make the Public Distribution System transparent.

"I have written a letter to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary highlighting the demands of PDS dealers who are distressed due to organised corruption, record inflation and the government's indifference. The government should immediately pay heed to their demands with sensitivity and transparency to streamline the entire system," Yadav wrote on X.

He attached a copy of the letter, dated September 4, on the social media platform, and listed major demands of ration dealers.

According to Yadav, the PDS dealers demanded a fixed minimum honorarium of ₹30,000 per month, elimination of the time limit on compassionate appointments, immediate payment of pending commissions and strict action on reported corruption at Bihar State Food Corporation godowns.

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{{^usCountry}} They also sought real-time resolution of technical problems, including issues related to weights and measures of PDS items, the RJD leader mentioned in the letter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They also sought real-time resolution of technical problems, including issues related to weights and measures of PDS items, the RJD leader mentioned in the letter. {{/usCountry}}

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"Unnecessary administrative harassment and punitive actions related to the PDS mechanism should cease, and an effective grievance redressal mechanism should be instituted at the district and block levels to resolve genuine dealer grievances," Yadav said in the letter.

Regular tripartite meetings between the government, departmental officials, and representatives of the Fair Price Dealers Association should be organised to establish permanent solutions to dealer issues, the opposition leader said.

"I urge that prompt, positive, and time-bound decisions be taken on these eight-point demands. I hope that the Bihar government will consider the legitimate demands of PDS dealers with sensitivity and seriousness," Yadav wrote in his letter to the CM.

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