Tejashwi Yadav named Mahagathbandhan's CM face ahead of Bihar polls

Gehlot met with RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav at their residence in Patna, amid reports of a widening rift between alliance partners, stemming from the issue of a "friendly fight" over some assembly seats.
Gehlot, who has been named Senior Election Observer by the AICC, assured that the INDIA bloc is "fully united" after he and the Bihar Congress in-charge, Krishna Allavaru, met with the top leadership of the RJD.
Earlier in the day, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Ram Naresh Pandey declared that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is the Chief Ministerial candidate and is the "future CM" of the State.
"All questions that are being raised are wrong. CM face of Mahagathbandhan is Tejashwi Yadav. So, any controversy on the poster is unnecessary. We are holding the press conference as a united front," Pandey told ANI.
Bihar Assembly Election and Mahagatbandhan
The 2025 Bihar elections will have the main contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan.
The Mahagathbandhan has about 12 seats where at least two allies have filed nominations.
Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).