BJP's Tejasvi Surya, others stopped from visiting violence-hit Karauli in Rajasthan

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya, party’s Rajasthan chief Satish Poonia and others were allegedly stopped from visiting communal violence-hit Karauli on Wednesday. The BJP leaders were stopped at the Dausa-Karauli border but kept demanding that they be allowed to meet victims of the April 2 violence that broke out after a bike rally being carried out to mark the Hindu new year was pelted with stones.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, the protesters can be heard raising slogans against the Ashok Gehlot government.

Calling it the "dictatorial government", Surya said, “It is our constitutional right to go to Karauli. This dictatorial government is snatching our rights, which is why we are protesting.”

He said the “Section 144 is not in the place where we are at now.”

He also took to Twitter and hit out at the Gehlot-led government. “Karauli riots indicate clear lawlessness in Rajasthan. The deliberate attempt to disturb Ram Navami Shobha yatra and the unwillingness of the Congress government to act against the aggressors is deplorable. BJYM will continue to protest until culprits are brought to justice,” he wrote.

On April 2, a massive violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli district after some miscreants pelted stones at a rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu New Year. Several vehicles and shops were set afire in the communal clash. Reportedly, houses of more than 80 people were burnt in the violence, and at least 35 people were left injured.

The Jaipur district administration on Saturday imposed Section 144 CrPC till May 9 and suspended the gathering of crowds, protests, assemblies and processions without prior permission in the entire rural and urban area.

According to the order, no person or his group or representative shall use a DJ for any kind of religious or other function without permission. The use of loudspeakers in all public and religious places remains prohibited to curb noise pollution. Prior permission will be required to carry out the same allowed from 6 am to 10 pm.

The Rajasthan government on Friday ordered an administrative probe into clashes in which over 100 people have been arrested so far. According to ANI, the report would have to be submitted within 15 days.

(With inputs from ANI)