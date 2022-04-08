Karauli clashes: Rajasthan govt orders probe, wants report within 15 days
- The clashes took place on Saturday after stones were pelted during a religious procession to mark Nav Samvatsar - the first day of the new year under the Hindu calendar.
The Rajasthan government on Friday ordered an administrative probe into clashes that broke out in Karauli last week and left at least 35 people injured. The report would have to be submitted within 15 days, reported news agency ANI.
The clashes took place on Saturday after stones were pelted during a religious procession to mark Nav Samvatsar - the first day of the new year under the Hindu calendar.
Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) Mohan Lal Lather said the way the procession was taken out was dubious, adding that a fair investigation was underway. “The way the procession was taken out was dubious. Objectionable songs were played. That's why stone pelting took place. As many as 105 people have been arrested,” Lal said.
The DGP added that except for Karauli, peace ensued across the state and people celebrated festivals with amity. “Such an incident happened in Karauli as no procession was taken out there since 2015. Permission was given to organisers after monitoring the situation, but not for usage of DJs,” he further said.
The state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also formed a committee to inquire into the came. President Satish Poonia said a 10-members committee, headed by leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, has probed the matter and the report will be submitted to the party’s central leadership in the national capital.
"A 10-member committee was formed by us (Rajasthan BJP) to investigate the Karauli violence incident. This team is headed by Rajendra Singh Rathore, the leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly. He will submit the report to me on Friday in Delhi," Poonia was quoted by ANI.
The curfew that had been imposed in the Karauli district following the violence has been extended till midnight on Sunday, ANI further quoted an order issued by the district magistrate.
Relaxation in curfew from 9am to 12pm has been given, during which vegetables and fruits stores, general stores, dairies, fuel stations, and gas agencies can function. Earlier, the curfew was imposed in Karauli from 6:30pm on April 2 till 12am on April 4. Later it was extended till April 7.
Chief minister Ashok Gehlot had earlier assured of strict action against those responsible for the Karauli communal clashes. “Those involved in inciting riots will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them. Rule of law will be followed in the state," he had said.
