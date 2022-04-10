Karauli tension: Sec 144 imposed in 17 districts of Rajasthan ahead of festivals
JAIPUR: After the recent arson and violence incident that occurred in Rajasthan’s Karauli district, 17 district administrations in the state, including Jaipur, have imposed section 144 CrPC ahead of festivals, officials said. The restrictions by multiple districts have been imposed for approximately a month from April 8, officials said.
The decision was taken a day after the home department issued guidelines for organising events and festivals. According to the guidelines, organisers will have to submit an affidavit and request letter for procession, rallies and use of DJ system, including the details of content to be played through the DJ system. Police in their checklists will also verify if they have examined the DJ’s contents or not.
The guideline also directs strict compliance with sound pollution rules. In the application form, the organisers have to provide the registration number of the organisation, contact numbers and route of the procession.
Director general of police (DGP) ML Lather said section 144 has been issued by district administration as per the situation in the respective area. The orders are issued just to regulate the celebrations of the festivals. The orders are not issued to dampen the spirit of the festivals but it should not disturb the peace and harmony, and law and order of the state.
The Jaipur Police Commissioner imposing 144 has directed ban on rallies without permission, with exemption to marriage and death procession; ban on people making movement with explosives, arm and ammunitions; ban on raising inappropriate slogans and gestures, and objectionable songs in public places; and there will be complete ban on use of DJ. The order came in to effect on April 8, and will be effective till May 9.
The development comes in wake of the recent arson and violence incident that occurred in Karauli city where some miscreants pelted stones at a rally taken out to celebrate the Hindu New Year on April 2. Several vehicles and shops were set afire in the communal clash following which curfew was clamped till April 10 with some relaxation in later days.
-
Test blasts for Supertech twin towers today; traffic to be briefly suspended
Noida is set to see test blasts to raze down the illegally built Supertech twin towers on Sunday afternoon. The Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolitions has been roped in by the Noida authority, and the residents living nearby have been asked to stay indoors. The actual demolition blast of the 32-storeyed Supertech twin towers -- Apex and Ceyane -- are expected to be done on May 22.
-
92-year-old man completes 5K run at Bengaluru marathon, BJP MP heaps praise
A 92-year-old man completed a 5km-run at Bengaluru Marathon, outpacing many along the way, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said on Sunday. Sharing the video on Twitter, the Lok Sabha member representing the Bangalore South constituency said that the nonagenarian, whom he referred to as Sri Dattatreya Ji, “truly symbolises the spirit of grit and determination of every Bengalurean." The 8th Edition of the Bengaluru Marathon was held on Sunday at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.
-
Bihar, Jharkhand pension issue likely to be raised in Eastern Zonal Council meet
The Eastern Zonal Council, comprising the states of Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand, will hold a meeting on April 26 in Kolkata where several inter-state issues will be discussed, people familiar with the matter said. The foremost issue on the agenda relating to Bihar is likely to be the state government's ongoing dispute with Jharkhand for the latter's alleged failure to make payment against pension liabilities for retired employees for the last three years.
-
Italian embassy staff robbed, 2 held
The Delhi Police on Saturday said they have arrested two persons for allegedly robbing a 54-year-old counsellor working at the Italian Embassy of her handbag on the Barapullah flyover while she was on her way from her office in Chanakyapuri to her home in Noida in an autorickshaw on March 30. According to police officers, the suspects were already arrested and in custody, for their role in another robbery on March 31.
-
Temple vandalised in Jammu’s Sidhra, policemen deployed
Policemen were deployed in strength at a temple in Sidhra area on the outskirts of the Jammu city on Saturday morning following an incident of vandalisation. “Some unidentified elements vandalised idols of Hindu gods and goddesses, including those of local deities late on Friday. Some of the idols were broken into pieces. They also tried to break open the store room of the temple, but couldn't succeed,” said a senior police officer.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics