The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana police on Wednesday carried out simultaneous searches at the residence of Warangal deputy collector Venkata Reddy and that of his relatives, uncovering alleged disproportionate assets estimated at around ₹8.30 crore, officials said. Telangana ACB recovers ₹8.30-crore assets from deputy collector

According to ACB Warangal unit joint director Radesh Murali, the agency launched coordinated searches from early morning at eight locations, including the officer’s residence at Rock Town Colony in Hyderabad, and properties belonging to his relatives across Telangana, including Manchirevula, Bhongir, and Saroornagar.

Murali stated that Venkata Reddy, who was also holding additional charge as in-charge District Education Officer (DEO), had earlier been caught on December 6 while allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹60,000 for renewing the licence of a private school.

During the trap operation conducted on that day, the ACB officials had also searched his residence and recovered ₹30 lakh in cash. “Following the trap case, a detailed inquiry was initiated into his assets. Based on the findings, we conducted searches today at his and his relatives’ properties,” he said.

So far, assets worth about ₹8.30 crore have been identified, and a disproportionate assets case has been registered, Murali said, adding that further verification and valuation were underway.

According to preliminary assessments, the assets identified during the searches include eight plots, a high-value villa at Manchirevula valued at around ₹6 crore, a farmhouse in Bhongir, and a residential house in Saroornagar, besides other movable and immovable properties.

Venkata Reddy was placed under suspension by the State government following his arrest in the bribery case last month. The ACB also suspects that the officer had accumulated illegal assets over a prolonged period, allegedly since 2008.