‘KCR lives in a farmhouse…only meets the rich’: Mallikarjun Kharge's attack on Telangana CM

ByHT News Desk
Nov 27, 2023 07:53 PM IST

Telangana polls: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused KCR of stealing public money from development projects.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday hit out at Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), accusing him of not meeting people but the rich and mafias. "KCR doesn't meet people, he lives in a farmhouse. He doesn't meet the poor. He only meets the rich, land mafia, sand mafia and mining mafia," Kharge said at a rally in Narsapur town of Medak district of Telangana. Recalling Election Commission's decision asking the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi government to stop the Rythu Bandhu disbursements till elections are over, Kharge said, “KCR's minister Harish Rao violated the poll code, resulting in the election commission to stop Rythu Bandhu scheme. But KCR lied by accusing Congress of stalling money to be paid to the farmers under the scheme.”“Congress always stands with the farmers,” the Congress president added.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections, at Narsapur, in Medak on Monday. (ANI)

Accusing KCR of looting the people of Telangana, Kharge said,"KCR stole public money from ORR Project, Dharani Portal and Kaleshwaram. In 2014, Telangana was a surplus state. Today, the state has a loan of 5.60 lakh crore".

‘If voted to power, BRS will run govt from farmhouse’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was also campaigning in the southern state, too attacked KCR, saying he will run the government from his farmhouse if voted to power again.

"Big leaders of Telangana are sitting in their mansions and farmhouses and running the government... All its (BRS) leaders are sitting in big mansions. All their policies are for big business people only. They do not have anything for the small business people, middle class, poor, Dalits and Adivasis," PTI quoted Vadra as saying at a rally in Bhongir. The Congress leader alleged that whether the BJP or BRS, their policy is to just stay in power and become richer. The respective party leaders also become rich, she said.

"When elections come, they start poll management. They should be taught that Telangana people are not for sale," she said.

