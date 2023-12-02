Telangana Election 2023: When, where and how to check results on December 3

Telangana Election Results 2023: The much-anticipated results of the 2023 assembly elections in Telangana, the youngest state in India, are scheduled to be announced this Sunday, with early trends expected to emerge in the morning as the vote count commences at 8 am.

Telangana Assembly Election Results: Election across 119 constituencies, witnessing a turnout of about 23 million voters was conducted on Thursday.

Initial trends might swiftly fluctuate due to the sequence of counting, starting with the postal ballots followed by the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The electoral landscape features 2,290 contenders, including chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao vying for seats in both Kamareddy and Gajwel. His son and minister K T Rama Rao contested from Siricilla, while Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy aimed for Kamareddy and Kodangal. Eatala Rajender of the BJP contested from Gajwel and Huzurabad, and BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar sought election from Karimnagar.

In the 2018 elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (then Telangana Rashtra Samiti) dominated by securing 88 out of 119 seats. The Congress claimed 19 seats, the AIMIM retained seven, while the BJP secured just one seat.

What did exit polls say?

Initial projections of various exit polls for the Telangana assembly elections, indicated a potential end to KCR's rule in the state. Among these, the India TV-CNX exit poll suggested a return to power for the BRS with an estimated 70 seats.

Exit poll by India Today-Axis My India hinted at a substantial shift, predicting KCR's BRS to potentially secure 34-44 seats, while the Congress could reach a majority with 63-73 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party might see an increase from its 2018 count, projected to secure 4-8 seats, and Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM anticipated to secure 5-8 seats.

Regarding the distribution of vote shares, the exit polls indicated the Congress potentially gaining a 42% vote share compared to the ruling BRS's estimated 33%. The BJP might secure around 14% of the votes, while the AIMIM could obtain approximately an eight percent vote share.

When, where and how to check the 2023 Telangana assembly election result?

The counting of the votes will begin on Sunday morning with the early trends beginning at 8 am. For updates on Telangana assembly election results, you have several reliable options to explore. These include official election commission websites, news channels, and specialised election result platforms. Here are some frequently used avenues where you can find the most recent election updates:

-The Election Commission of India's official website (https://results.eci.gov.in/) may not be the quickest, but it remains the most reliable for official results.

-You can also check websites of news websites such as Hindustan Times for live updates and extensive coverage of election results.

-Tune in to television news channels providing live coverage and immediate updates on election outcomes.

-You can also follow the official election commission accounts and respected news outlets across social media platforms for instant updates. Twitter and Facebook frequently feature live updates and analytical insights.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.