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Telangana BJP chief under house arrest as cops thwart protest

BJP Telangana chief N Ramchander Rao was placed under house arrest to prevent a protest against the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 05:40 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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The Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit’s chief, N Ramchander Rao, was on Saturday placed under house arrest to prevent him from joining a protest march till chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s official Jubilee Hills residence to stage a protest against the defeat of the 131st constitutional amendment bill in Parliament on Friday, people aware of the matter said.

Telangana BJP chief under house arrest as cops thwart protest

Scores of BJP workers from the party’s women’s wing and other right-wing activists who attempted to go ahead with the march were also detained and released later in the afternoon, they added.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, which witnessed heavy deployment of police early in the day, Rao alleged that the Congress was an “anti-women” party and trapped within a “slave mentality” towards the service of a single family.

“The Congress is adopting double standards. While the party supported the Women’s Reservation Bill in 2023, its latest vote against it exposes a deep-seated bias against ordinary women entering politics,” Rao said.

He also dismissed the Congress’s arguments regarding North-South divides and “hybrid formulas” as mere distractions designed to derail the core issue of 33% reservation for women.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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