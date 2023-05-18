BRS will score a hat-trick in assembly polls: KCR

Hyderabad

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the BRS would win not less than 95-105 seats in the 119-member state assembly. (PTI)

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday exuded confidence that the ruling Bharath Rashtra Samiti would score a hat-trick in the upcoming assembly elections in the state with a thumping majority.

“There is absolutely no doubt that we are going to come back to power for a third successive term. All the surveys – external and internal – have indicated that the BRS is going to score the hat-trick,” BRS president said, while addressing a meeting of the party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other senior party functionaries at Telangana Bhavan in the evening.

KCR said the BRS would win not less than 95-105 seats in the 119-member state assembly. “Most of the sitting MLAs will get the party tickets again. If all of you work hard as per my directions, each of you will get a majority of at least 50,000 votes,” he said.

He asked all the elected representatives and chief functionaries of the party to swing into action to galvanize the cadres to take 10 years of Telangana’s success story to the people.

“Telangana has created a new landmark in every sector, resulting in a widespread clamour elsewhere for replicating the Telangana model,” he said, citing the growing demand for the model in neighbouring Maharashtra.

KCR, however, sounded a note of caution to the MLAs and asked them not to be complacent about their victory. “You should give up the monotonous approach in reaching out to the people. Like a hen, every MLA has to protect his or her own party cadre. It is time to put the rank and file of the organization at all levels back into action mode,” he said.

The BRS president said no party would be able to win the elections based on religion or caste. “We have been treating all sections of people with equal respect. That is the secret of our success. We always criticise the opponents on issues, not on silly politics. We never do dirty politics but only issue-based politics,” he said.

The chief minister asked the party functionaries to take active part in the 10th Telangana formation day, which would be celebrated for 21 days and make them a grand success. “The celebrations would be the right occasion to speak about the growth and progress of Telangana,” he said.

He pointed out that some of the elected representatives were yet to update themselves about the rapid strides made in the development of Telangana despite the humble beginnings the State could make nine years ago.

