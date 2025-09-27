Hyderabad, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday handed over appointment letters to newly-appointed Group 1 services officers, successful in the competitive examination conducted in the state after a gap of nearly 13 years. Telangana CM hands over Group 1 appointment letters; announces law to penalise neglect of parents

Addressing the gathering here, Reddy said a law would soon be introduced to deduct 10 per cent of the salary of those who neglect their parents, though he did not provide specific details.

“I congratulate the parents. Your dreams are going to come true. I suggest that all those present here should take proper care of their parents. I am going to bring in a law—if you don’t take care of your parents, I will deduct 10 per cent of your salary and deposit it in your parents’ account,” he said.

Attacking the previous BRS government, Reddy alleged that the past rulers "betrayed the youth", despite being elected on the promise of fulfilling the aspirations of the six-decades-long Telangana statehood struggle.

Observing that the Group 1 services exam was last held in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2011, he criticised the BRS government for "not conducting the recruitment despite being in power for 10 years" after Telangana’s formation in 2014.

He questioned whether the BRS government had lived up to the aspirations of those who sacrificed their lives for Telangana. Reddy alleged that the BRS had appointed individuals like Registered Medical Practitioners as members of the State Public Service Commission, which selects Group 1 officers.

He also alleged conspiracies by some competitive exam coaching centres, claiming that aspirants’ years-long preparation served as a source of income for such centres.

Reddy urged the newly-recruited officers to note who filed cases in courts challenging the exam process and who paid hefty lawyer fees to pursue those cases.

He called upon them to work towards building a bright future for Telangana.

The State Public Service Commission recruited 562 officers through the Group 1 services exam conducted last year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.