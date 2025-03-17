Telangana CM reveals OBC population data, promises 42% quota in jobs, education

Revealing the outcome of the caste census, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Monday said the population of backward classes in the state is 56.36 per cent. He said the Congress government in the state will increase OBC reservations in government jobs and educational institutions from 23 percent to 42 percent. Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy(ANI file photo)

"Today, as the Leader of the Telangana Legislative Assembly, as Chief Minister I solemnly declare that based on the most scientific, methodically rigorous, and excruciating efforts of our people, we can say that the OBCs population in Telangana is 56.36 percent," he wrote on X.

"We are now resolving to ensure 42 percent reservations for this Group in all walks of life - education, jobs and employment & political representation," he added.

Revanth Reddy's comments came in view of the Congress government introducing two bills to provide 42 per cent quotas to the BCs in education, jobs and in rural and urban local bodies.

Also read: Politics of caste census and reservation

"It is my honour to announce the longest pending demand of the subaltern groups since Indian Independence, the yearning of our brothers & sisters belonging to the Backward Castes, on being counted & recognised in an official census -- has finally found deliverance," he said.

The Congress had announced a 'BC Declaration' before the assembly elections in 2023, promising to increase the BC quota to 42 per cent from 23 per cent in local bodies to provide new political leadership positions for them, besides providing 42 per cent reservation in government civil construction and maintenance contracts.

Also read: Telangana to conduct second round of caste survey from February 16 to 28: CM

Nationally, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had promised that the party would conduct a nationwide caste-based census if it formed a government at the Centre. The BJP had slammed the Congress, claiming it was trying to foment division in the society based on caste.

With inputs from PTI