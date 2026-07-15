Telangana CM seeks Centre’s approval to kick start projects

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday sought the Centre’s approval for the northern section of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) and sought the immediate commencement of construction works.

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In a meeting with Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi, the chief minister said nearly 95% of land acquisition for the northern stretch had already been completed and also requested approvals for the southern section.

The chief minister said simultaneous execution of both the northern and southern corridors would reduce costs and ensure faster completion of the project.

Revanth Reddy also pressed for approval of the proposed greenfield highway connecting Hyderabad with Andhra Pradesh’s capital region, saying the project was envisaged under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. He urged the Centre to issue the necessary approvals at the earliest.

Highlighting another major proposal, he briefed Gadkari on the planned 12-lane expressway linking the proposed Bharat Future City with Bandar (Machilipatnam) Port via Amaravati.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the state government, the highway would reduce the Hyderabad-Vijayawada travel distance by nearly 100 kilometres while significantly cutting freight transportation time between Hyderabad and the port. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the state government, the highway would reduce the Hyderabad-Vijayawada travel distance by nearly 100 kilometres while significantly cutting freight transportation time between Hyderabad and the port. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister also sought early forest clearances for the proposed Mannanur-Srisailam elevated corridor, which passes through the Nallamala tiger reserve and wildlife sanctuary region and provides connectivity to the Srisailam temple and reservoir.

In addition, he requested the sanction of a six-lane alternative highway connecting Mancherial and Hyderabad to ease traffic on the existing Rajiv Highway. He assured that the state government would undertake the required land acquisition and said the project would spur agricultural and commercial development across northern Telangana.

Later, the chief minister met Union civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu at Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan and requested that steps be taken to develop the proposed airports at Warangal (Mamnoor) and Adilabad to international standards, citing their strategic and commercial importance.

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Seeking a comprehensive aviation hub, Revanth Reddy requested that the Warangal airport include Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facilities, air cargo services and aircraft hangars.

Informing the Union minister that land acquisition had already been completed, he urged the Centre to float tenders immediately and complete the airport by June 2, 2028, coinciding with Telangana Formation Day.

The two leaders also reviewed the airport’s architectural designs. Revanth Reddy proposed that the terminal reflect the rich history and architectural legacy of the Kakatiya dynasty, a suggestion that received a positive response from the Union minister.

The chief minister also proposed establishing a dual-use airport at Adilabad comprising both defence and civilian aviation facilities. He assured the Centre that the state government would acquire and provide the required land. Similar to Warangal, he requested MRO facilities, air cargo terminals, hangars and Flight Training Organisations (FTOs) at the Adilabad airport to promote aviation training and employment.