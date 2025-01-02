Telangana CM to embark on three-nation visit from Jan 19

Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy will begin his international tour covering Switzerland, Australia and Singapore from January 19 with an objective of attracting global investments to the state, besides enhancing the state’s sports infrastructure, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. Revanth Reddy will begin his foreign tour on January 19 by leading a delegation to Davos in Switzerland, where he will attend the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum from January 21 to 23. (PTI)

According to an official in the chief minister’s office, Revanth Reddy will begin his foreign tour on January 19 by leading a delegation to Davos in Switzerland, where he will attend the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum from January 21 to 23.

Accompanied by state minister for industries and information technology D Sridhar Babu, special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan and other senior officials, the delegation during the visit aims to attract significant investments into Telangana.

During their previous visit to Davos in 2024, the state government had secured investment agreements worth over ₹40,000 crore, many of which are currently in various stages of implementation.

“This year’s visit is expected to build upon past successes, with the Telangana delegation reportedly preparing strategic plans to present to global investors and corporate leaders at the WEF summit,” the official quoted above said.

From Davos, Revanth Reddy will fly to Australia, along with advisor AP Jitender Reddy, Sports Authority of Telangana chairman Shiv Sena Reddy, managing director Sony Bal and special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The delegation will tour various locations, including a key visit to the Queensland University of Technology, to explore advanced sports infrastructure and training methodologies.

Following the Australia visit, the chief minister and his team will head to Singapore, where they will inspect state-of-the-art sports facilities and explore innovative models of integrating sports infrastructure within urban spaces, including shopping malls.

Besides, an industrial meeting is scheduled, where Revanth and Sridhar Babu will engage with key stakeholders to foster investment opportunities, the official added.