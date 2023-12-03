LiveJahanvi Sharma
Telangana results 2023 LIVE Narsapur, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak, GajweI, Siddipet, Medak assembly constituencies
Telangana Election Result Live Update on Dec 3, 2023:Get latest vote counting for Narsapur, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak, GajweI,Siddipet,Medak constituencies
The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Medak Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Narsapur, Sangareddy, Patancheru, Dubbak, GajweI, Siddipet and Medak assembly constituencies.
Counting to begin for Medak assembly constituencies at 8 am on 3rd December. Find below the latest updates coming from the area
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Party
|Narsapur
|Aavula Raji Reddy
|INC
|Sangareddy
|Result Awaited
|-
|Patancheru
|Kata Srinivas Goud
|INC
|Dubbak
|Kotta Prabhakar Reddy
|BRS
|Gajwel
|Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao
|BRS
|Siddipet
|Thanneeru Harish Rao
|BRS
|Medak
|Mynampally Rohit Rao
|INC
Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Medak area constituencies
|Constituency
|2018 Sitting MLA
|Party
|Narsapur
|Chilumula Madan Reddy
|TRS
|Sangareddy
|Jagga Reddy
|INC
|Patancheru
|G. Mahipal Reddy
|BRS
|Dubbak
|M. Raghunandan Rao (2020 by-elections)
|BJP
|Gajwel
|Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao
|TRS
|Siddipet
|Thanneeru Harish Rao
|TRS
|Medak
|Padma Devender Reddy
|TRS
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:02 AM
Counting has begun
Counting has begun
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 06:54 AM
Counting to begin soon
Counting to begin soon