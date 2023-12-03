Telangana election results: Owaisi-led AIMIM retains seven seats in Hyderabad

Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen retained seven seats held by it in its bastion of Old City of Hyderabad. The party, which has held on to these seven segments in the outgoing assembly, has been winning from these seats since 2009.

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Mohammed Aleemuddin)

Asaduddin Owaisi's younger brother Akbaruddin Owaisi won from his stronghold Chanadrayangutta seat, defeating the Bharat Rashtra Samithi's Muppi Seetharam Reddy by 81,660 votes. AIMIM had fielded candidates in nine of the 119 assembly segments, while supporting the BRS elsewhere. It lost in Rajendranagar and Jubilee Hills.Here is the list of winning AIMIM candidates.

• Akbaruddin Owaisi- Chandrayangutta Assembly seat

• Zafar Hussain Meraj- Yakutpura Assembly Seat

• Majid Hussain- Nampally assembly seat

• Kausar Mohiuddin- Caravan Assembly seat

• Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala- Malakpet Assembly Seat

• Mohammad Mubeen- Bahadurpura assembly seat

• Mir Zulfekar Ali- Charminar Assembly seat

Congress unseats KCR from power in Telangana

The Congress led by Revanth Reddy in the state defeated the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, that was ruling the state since its creation in 2014. The party led by K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) had 101 members in the outgoing assembly, 13 more than the seats won in the 2018 election. In the just concluded election, the BRS (earlier Telangana Rashtra Samithi) has won 39 seats in the 119-member assembly. KCR contested from two seats, Gajwel and Kamareddy. He won Gajwel by over 45,000 votes. However, the BRS chief lost to Katipali Venkata Ramana Reddy of the BJP, who also defeated Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy, to win Kamareddy constituency. The victory in Telangana is Congress's second in south India after it won Karnataka in May this year. It is a consolation win for the saffron party which lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Hindi speaking states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

