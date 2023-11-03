Telangana election: YS Sharmila’s party opts out of contest, to support Congress

Hyderabad: YSR Telangana Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Y S Sharmila on Friday announced that her party would not contest the assembly elections in Telangana and would instead support the Congress party.

YSR Telangana Party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister, Y S Sharmila. (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The nomination process for the assembly elections in the state began on Friday with the formal issuance of gazette notification by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The last date for filing of nominations in all the 119 constituencies is November 10. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on November 13 and candidates can withdraw names by November 15. The polling will be held on November 30 and results would be declared on December 3 along with that of the remaining four states -- Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan -- that are going to polls.

Speaking to reporters at her Lotus Pond residence on Friday morning, Sharmila said she had taken the decision to opt out of the race in the Telangana assembly elections to ensure that the pro-Congress vote would not split.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As you know, Telangana stands at a crucial juncture with elections to the state assembly scheduled on November 30. People of Telangana are vexed under the misrule of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), and are all eager to topple his draconian and corrupt regime,” she said.

Sharmila said given the revelations on corruption and misrule, there was a need for all like-minded parties to put up a joint effort in the best interest of the people of Telangana.

“To support this cause, the YSRTP has taken a very important decision. In scripting the imminent defeat of BRS, it is felt that the Congress party stands a chance, and any division of anti-incumbency votes at this stage will be a hurdle in dethroning KCR,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The YSRTP chief said many surveys and ground reports indicated that if her party contested the elections, it would directly impact the vote share of the Congress in many constituencies. “Therefore, YSR Telangana Party has decided to make the sacrifice of not contesting in the Telangana assembly elections. I have taking this all-important decision to step back in the larger interest of the state and to ensure the bigger cause of people is addressed,” she said.

Also Read: YSRTP to contest from all 119 seats in Telangana elections, says Sharmila

Since May, Sharmila held several rounds of meetings with the Congress top leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and proposed to merge her party with the Congress party. In return, she expressed her interest in contesting the assembly elections from Palair in Khammam district, besides seeking party tickets to a few of her followers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, a YSRTP functionary familiar with the development said the Congress high command had requested her to drop her plans to contest in the Telangana elections but go to Andhra Pradesh to head the party. She, however, rejected the proposal.

With no positive response forthcoming from the Congress high command until October first week, Sharmila announced on October 10 that her party would go it alone in the Telangana elections and field candidates in all the 119 constituencies.

She also declared that she would contest from Palair assembly constituency and if necessary, from a second constituency in northern Telangana. The ECI even allotted “binoculars” as her party’s election symbol.

Reacting to Sharmila’s statement, senior BRS leader and state finance minister T Harish Rao said the development clearly indicated that all the anti-Telangana forces were coming together to oppose the KCR-led government.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The people of Telangana have not forgotten the statement of Sharmila’s father Y S Rajasekhar Reddy that Telangana was not a cigarette or beedi to be given just like that. Even Sharmila strongly opposed Telangana when she was in her brother’s party. Now, she is joining hands with the Congress to defeat the BRS,” he criticised.

YSRTP is the second political party to drop out from the Telangana polls, the first being Telugu Desam Party, which said it was not in a position to fight the elections in Telangana, as it was facing a turbulent situation in Andhra following the arrest of party president N Chandrababu Naidu.

Resenting the decision of Naidu, TDP’s Telangana unit president Kasani Gyaneshwar resigned from the party on Wednesday and joined BRS on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi has released the list of candidates for almost all the constituencies except Nampally and Goshamahal in Hyderabad, the Congress is yet to finalise candidates for 19 assembly seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has do select candidates for 31 constituencies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail