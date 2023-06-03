KCR hails growth on Telangana formation day

Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Friday that Telangana has grown into a powerful and progressive state in last nine years while emerging as a role model for the entire nation in various sectors.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao salutes after hoisting the national flag during the Telangana State Formation Day celebrations, at Raj Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Rao said this while addressing the people after unfurling the national flag at the newly-built state secretariat and taking the guard of honour, kick starting the year-long decennial celebrations of Telangana formation.

The state government has announced a 21-day schedule for the celebration of Telangana foundation “highlighting the achievements of the state in last nine years”.

Recalling the four-decade long struggle for achieving statehood to Telangana, KCR, as the chief minister is called, said the movement which erupted in 1969 witnessed a lot of bloodshed and was brutally suppressed.

“The then government at the Centre did not respect the sentiments of Telangana people despite the verdict in the 1971 elections being in support of the separate ,” he pointed out.There were a few attempts to reignite the movement later, but they did not achieve success due to lack of confidence in the leadership.

“The second phase of the Telangana movement began in 2001 at a time when the people had lost hope and were in despair. I was fortunate to lead the movement, which was non-violent and peaceful based on prudence and strategy,” he said.

KCR said various sections of people, including working teachers, poets, artists, workers, farmers, students, women and other intellectuals played a prominent role in this movement moved unitedly, regardless of caste and religious differences. “Because of their efforts, we could achieve the statehood to Telangana in 2014 and I respectfully bow to all of them on this occasion,” he said.

The chief minister said: “For the last nine years, Telangana had been running on the path of progress, achieving amazing results in every field. It has overcome ambiguities and hurdles to become the most formidable economic power in the country”.

KCR recalled that while taking over as the chief minister on June 2, 2014, he had promised to shape Telangana in such a way that it would be a “benchmark for the entire nation”. “Within a span of nine years, Telangana has become an inspiring state in many fields. We have permanently solved many of the thorny problems that have been plaguing the people for decades,” he claimed.The chief minister explained in detail how his government had transformed Telangana into the progressive state in every field.

“Telangana has won several national awards in rural and urban development sectors. In the agriculture sector, we have shown to the entire nation that cultivation is a festival here. Schemes like Rythu Bandhu resolved the problems of investment in agriculture and construction of major irrigation projects like Kaleshwaram resolved the water woes of farmers once and for all,” he said.

He also claimed that his government had set up 7,000 paddy procurement centres, purchasing grains at the minimum support price. So far, the government had purchased 6.7 lakh crore tonnes of grain worth ₹21 lakh crore, despite lack of cooperation from the Centre.

“Now this is modern Telangana. The development model of Telangana is being appreciated at the national and international level. The progress of Telangana, which started slowly amid many challenges and obstacles, is running today because of the dedicated public representatives, bureaucracy, government employees and public cooperation” KCR affirmed.

The Congress and the BJP have been holding celebrations separately.

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, who unfurled the national flag at the party office, said the Telangana statehood had become a reality only due to the support extended by the BJP. “Our leader late Sushma Swaraj put up a strong fight in Parliament, raising the issue of suicides by youth for separate statehood and ensured that the BJP voted for the bifurcatoin bill in Parlaiment,” Sanjay said.

Telangana chief secretary Shanthi Kumari, director general of police Anjani Kumar MPs MLCs, MLAs and senior officers participated in the inaugural ceremony.

