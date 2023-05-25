Telangana govt to mark state’s formation with 21-day festivities

Hyderabad: Starting June 2, the Telangana government headed by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is going to hold the decennial celebrations of the state formation for the next 21 days, showcasing its achievements in the last nine years. The decennial celebrations will be launched by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao by paying tribute to those who laid down their lives for the formation of separate Telangana state and unfurling the national flag at the state secretariat. (ANI)

An official statement from the chief minister on Wednesday said the schedule of the 21-day long celebrations was finalized at a meeting held by the chief minister on Tuesday. Earlier, KCR unveiled the logo for the Telangana formation day celebrations.

According to the official statement, the decennial celebrations will be launched by the chief minister by paying tribute to those who laid down their lives for the formation of separate Telangana state and unfurling the national flag at the state secretariat. The celebrations will be kickstarted by the state ministers in all the districts simultaneously.

On June 3, the government will celebrate Telangana farmers’ day and the state agriculture department will organise a series of programmes at Rythu Vedikas, highlighting the schemes like free power, Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and other schemes.

The next day will be observed as Suraksha Day (safety day), when the state police department will organise programmes to explain the efforts of the police to maintain law and order in the state and implement people-friendly police policy.

Similarly, June 5 will be observed as Telangana Vidyut Vijayotsavam to highlight the achievements of the energy department. On June 6, Telangana Industrial growth Festival will be celebrated and June 7 as irrigation water day, when the chief minister attends a meeting on the achievements of the state irrigation sector.

On June 8, the government would hold “Oorooraa Cheruvula Panduga” (celebration of water bodies in every village). Cultural programmes including Batukamma and Bonalu will be held.

While June 9 has been dedicated to the celebration of state government’s welfare schemes, the following day will be observed as Telangana Good Governance day. Telangana literature day will be held on June 11, followed by Telangana Run to be organised by the state police department on June 12.

Telangana women’s welfare day will be observed on June 13 and medical day on June 14. KCR will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a new building of a 2000 bed super specialty hospital in NIMS, Hyderabad and for the expansion of NIMS on this day.

While June 15 will be celebrated as “Telangana Palle Pragati Day’’ (rural development day), the next day will be “Telangana Pattana Pragathi Day’’ (urban development day). The Telangana tribal festival will be celebrated on June 17 and drinking water festival on June 18.

Telangana green festival will be celebrated on June 19, with large scale tree plantations across the state and on June 20, the state will celebrate education day. On June 21, the government will celebrate Telangana Spiritual Day by organising various programmes at temples, mosques, churches and other religious places of worship.

On June 22, Telangana will observe Telangana martyrs’ commemoration day by observing two-minute silence. A big rally will be taken out in memory of martyrs at Tank Bund and remember their sacrifices.

The celebrations conclude with the distribution of title deeds to tribals to regularise forest land occupied by them to take up “podu” cultivation from June 23, the official statement said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON