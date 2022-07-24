Telangana governor, a doctor by profession, treats co-passenger who fell ill onboard flight

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, a doctor by profession, recently got to discharge her duties as a medical practitioner onboard an IndiGo airlines flight, as she attended to a co-passenger who complained of uneasiness during Friday's journey from Delhi to Hyderabad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today I have onboarded with with @DrTamilisaiGuv and she treated a patient who fell ill on Air on Delhi-Hyd bound flight,” tweeted Twitter user Ravi Chander Naik Mudavath, who was travelling on the same aircraft.

Images uploaded by the user show Soundararajan treating the co-passenger, who, according to news agency PTI, is a senior IPS officer of the rank of Additional Director General.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Madam Governor saved my life. She helped me like a mother. Otherwise, I could not have made it to the hospital,” Kripanand Tripathi Ujela, a 1994-batch officer, told news agency PTI.

“When she measured my heart rate, it was just 39, She advised me to bend forward and helped me relax, which stabilised my breathing,” the senior cop, an Andhra Pradesh cadre officer, added.

After the flight landed, Ujela, who is ADGP (Road Safety), was taken straight from airport to a hospital, where he was diagnosed dengue, and his platelets count dropped to 14,000.

“She gave a new life,” he said of the former BJP leader, who also holds the additional charge of Puducherry lieutenant governor.

Meanwhile, acknowledging the incident, IndiGo described Soundararajan as a ‘superhero’, adding it was an ‘absolute pleasure’ to have her onboard.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soundararajan said she responded to a ‘panic call’ from the air-hostess asking if there was a doctor on the plane. “Got up to rush to the rear to see a passenger looking drowsy sweating profusely C/o indigestion symptoms,” she tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Made him lie flat Checked vitals With FIRST AID & supportive drugs & assurance there was smile on his face as much as on Co passengers. On arrival he was transported in wheelchair to airport medical booth. Appreciate @IndiGo6E airhostess &staff for timely alert & facilitation,” the Telangana governor explained.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON