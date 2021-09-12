Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Telangana govt to file review plea in high court over immersion of Ganesh idols
india news

Telangana govt to file review plea in high court over immersion of Ganesh idols

A bench of Acting Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar after hearing a contempt petition, directed the government to allow immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in baby ponds already built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) or in separate ponds which does not result in water pollution in the main water body.
By Press Trust of India, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON SEP 12, 2021 11:57 PM IST
On September 9, the Telangana High Court directed the state government not to allow immersion of Ganesh idols made of PoP in Hussain Sagar Lake and other water bodies in the state capital. (AFP)

The Telangana government on Sunday said it would file a review petition in the high court over its ruling against immersion of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) in lakes here.

Speaking to reporters here, state Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav said, “As you are aware Ganesh idols have been put up in every nook and corner of the city... The government has decided to file a review petition in the High Court (in the wake of the Court’s order).” He assured that within 48 hours of immersion (of the idols), the lake will be cleaned.

On September 9, the Telangana High Court directed the state government not to allow immersion of Ganesh idols made of PoP in Hussain Sagar Lake and other water bodies in the state capital.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice M S Ramachandra Rao and Justice T Vinod Kumar after hearing a contempt petition, directed the government to allow immersion of PoP Ganesh idols in baby ponds already built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) or in separate ponds which does not result in water pollution in the main water body.

The Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS), the body overseeing Ganpati celebrations in the city, on Saturday had asked the state government to file a review petition in the High Court.

