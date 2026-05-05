Hyderabad, The Telangana government on Monday decided to "hand over" the report of an inquiry into alleged irregularities in power-purchase agreements during the previous BRS regime in the southern state to the CBI.

Telangana govt to 'hand over' probe report on 'irregularities' in PPAs during BRS regime to CBI

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Briefing reporters after a cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said former Supreme Court judge Madan B Lokur, who headed the inquiry, submitted the 114-page report to the Telangana government in October 2024.

He said the state's advocate general has given his opinion on the report.

The minister said the inquiry report has established that the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi government in Telangana indulged in irregularities, misused public money in the purchase of power from neighbouring states and that corruption took place in the construction of power plants.

"After the vetting by the advocate general, the cabinet on Monday decided to hand over the inquiry report to the CBI," he said.

The decision to hand over the report to the federal agency was taken as the power-purchase agreements were inter-state and because of the involvement of some central government organisation in the construction of the Bhadradri and Yadadri power plants.

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{{^usCountry}} Reddy said the government would also come up with a course of action on its reference to the CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project during the BRS regime that has been pending with the central agency for long. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reddy said the government would also come up with a course of action on its reference to the CBI inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project during the BRS regime that has been pending with the central agency for long. {{/usCountry}}

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