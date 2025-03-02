Telangana HC revokes its order barring children’s entry to multiplexes after 11pm

The Telangana high court on Saturday withdrew its earlier orders barring the entry of children below 16 years into multiplexes to watch movies before 11am and after 11pm. The petition was filed in the wake of the stampede during the screening of the premiere show of Pushpa-2 at Sandhya Theatre on the night of December 4 last year. (PTI)

Justice B Vijay Sen Reddy issued a fresh order, modifying his interim orders, dated January 24, which directed the state government and cinema houses and multiplexes not to permit children below 16 years of age to watch films in theatres before 11am and after 11pm.

Justice Reddy passed the interim orders while hearing the arguments over a petition filed by senior journalist Satish Kamal challenging the state government’s permission to the theatres to screen special premier and benefit shows for films – “Pushpa 2: The Rule” starring Allu Arjun and “Game Changer” starring Ram Charan, in the early hours between 1am and 4am.

The petition was filed in the wake of the stampede during the screening of the premiere show of Pushpa-2 at Sandhya Theatre on the night of December 4 last year, which claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman and left her nine-year-old son hospitalised in a state of coma.

The state government informed the high court that it had decided not to permit benefit shows and special screenings of any film at odd-hours and withdrew the enhanced ticket rates.

In the latest order, which was seen by HT, the judge said the interim directions to the government not to allow children below 16 years of age into the multiplexes after 11pm shall now stand deleted.

The judge said the interest of the multiplexes has to be taken into consideration and they should be given an opportunity to present their version in the interest of justice before any order is passed.

Arguing on behalf of the multiplex operators, senior lawyer S Niranjan Reddy said the earlier order of the high court restricting the entry of children below 16 years into cinema theatres, has severely impacted the business of the multiplexes.

The lawyer argued that there is no statutory restriction for allowing children of any age to watch late night movies after 11pm. They added that the high court order directed the government to consult all the stakeholders and take necessary decisions for regulating entry of children below 16 years in multiplexes/theatres before 11am and after 11pm is concerned.

“The interim order of the high court is in the nature of final order and moreover, it is beyond the scope of the writ petitions, which are not public interest litigations,” Niranjan Reddy argued.

On hearing the arguments, the judge said the matter requires to be heard by giving the opportunity of hearing to the version of the multiplexes whose interest is stated to be adversely affected. The judge agreed with the contention of the counsels that there is no statutory regulation as of now restricting entry of children in theatres during late night shows and withdrew the order.

He posted the case to March 17 to seek the opinion of the government.