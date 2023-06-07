KCR urges farmers to strive for protection of land record portal Dharani, slams opposition

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has hit out at the opposition Congress over Dharani, the official land records management portal of the state. Addressing a public meeting in Nagarkurnool, Rao asked the farmers to monitor the ‘nefarious’ designs of the opposition, particularly Congress. “ Some leaders in the state are nursing grouse against the populist Dharani portal and announcing to dump it in the Bay of Bengal. Dumping Dharani is nothing but dumping Farmers and we won’t encourage those ulterior motives to dump the farmer", Rao was quoted as saying in a statement.The CM called upon the people to ‘throw the promoters of this malice’ in the same Bay of Bengal. Rao detailed the benefits of the Dharani portal, saying it has helped the farmer to protect his/her land records. Rao said Dharani has also helped the farmer to remain aloof from the middlemen who ruled the roost in the garb of revenue staff.“ Even a man of the calibre of chief minister cannot change the details of land in the Dharani. It is helping 99 per cent of the farmers to preserve their records intact. Discrepancies, if any would also be rectified and if the leaders opposing Dharani are given the choice, yet again the farmers would be facing serious challenge", he added.The Telangana CM also detailed how the underdeveloped parched zones of Mahbubnagar received the benefit of irrigation schemes and the tank restructuring process. He also listed the development schemes undertaken by his government and said the path of progress would continue if the people support Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) again. Rao inaugurated the integrated 12 acre collectorate complex, police office and BRS office building atNagarkurnool district headquarters. . Telangana ministers Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Srinivas Goud, MP Santhosh Rao , MLCs and MLAs took part in the meetings.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at the inauguration of integrated collectorate complex at Nagarkurnool.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nagarkurnool district collector Uday Kumar was formally invited to the Collector chair by the chief minister.During his address, Rao exhorted the official machinery to carry forward the development mission with a positive motto and without being complacent.

The CM advised the district collector to make the programme a grand success so that the distribution process is carried forward with the preparation of details pertaining to bank accounts linkage and Rythu Bandhu inclusion patterns.

Rao said the underdeveloped regions of the state are coming into the flexure of advancement. Stating that the Nagakurnool collectorate complex was 19th in the chain of 30 collectorates constructed in the state, he said that the state was achieving all-round growth . “The per capita income and the power per capita utilisation are basically regarded as human index development signs and Telangana is forging ahead of all the states. The state is progressing rapidly ahead of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat”, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail