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Telangana oppn slams Congress govt as 4 farmers die in shed collapse incidents

The opposition BJP and BRS alleged that the farmers died while waiting for the procurement of their produce.

Published on: May 06, 2026 10:36 pm IST
PTI |
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Four farmers died, and three others were injured after tin-roofed sheds and dilapidated structures collapsed in two separate incidents in Mancherial district of Telangana, officials said on Wednesday.

Photo for representation(REUTERS)

The incidents occurred in two villages of Luxettipet mandal late on Tuesday night, when the farmers were taking shelter in the structures following heavy rain and strong winds.

Hitting out at the Congress government over the deaths, the opposition BJP and BRS alleged that the farmers died while waiting for the procurement of their produce.

According to officials, two people died when a shed caved in at Kothuru village. In a separate incident in Gampalapalli village, two more persons died after another structure collapsed, police and district authorities said.

The three injured were shifted to a hospital in Karimnagar for treatment, police said.

Preliminary reports indicate that unseasonal rains accompanied by strong winds weakened the structures, leading to the collapses.

He demanded that the government provide substantial compensation immediately to the families of the deceased farmers.

 
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