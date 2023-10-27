Telangana polls: Congress declares 2nd list of 45 candidates; fields Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills

The Congress party on Friday announced its second list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections. The grand old party has fielded former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills and former Lok Sabha MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi from Lal Bahadur Nagar.

Former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin. (PTI file photo)

The announcement comes a day after the Congress Election Committee meeting on Telangana was held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the CEC meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Salman Khurshid among senior party leaders in attendance.

The Congress declared its first list of 55 candidates on October 15. The party fielded Pradesh Congress chief Anumala Revanth Reddy from Kodangal assembly seat while CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has been fielded from Madhira-SC seat. Revath Reddy unsuccessfully contested from Kodangala during the 2018 assembly elections and was later elected from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment.

The notification for the Telangana elections will be issued on November 3 and the polling will take place on November 30. The results will be announced on December 3.

The Congress has been running a spirited campaign in Telangana, a state which has been ruled by K Chandrashekhar Rao's BRS since the formation of the state.

In the 2018 Assembly election, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi won 88 seats out of 119 with a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats.

(This is breaking news…Please check back for updates)

