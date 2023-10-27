Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Telangana polls: Congress declares 2nd list of 45 candidates; fields Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills

Telangana polls: Congress declares 2nd list of 45 candidates; fields Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills

ByHT News Desk
Oct 27, 2023 10:27 PM IST

Telangana polls: Congress declares 2nd list of 45 candidates; fields Azharuddin from Jubile Hills

The Congress party on Friday announced its second list of 45 candidates for the upcoming Telangana assembly elections. The grand old party has fielded former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin from Jubilee Hills and former Lok Sabha MP Madhu Goud Yaskhi from Lal Bahadur Nagar.

Former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin. (PTI file photo)

The announcement comes a day after the Congress Election Committee meeting on Telangana was held at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office in New Delhi. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge chaired the CEC meeting with Sonia Gandhi and Salman Khurshid among senior party leaders in attendance.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Congress declared its first list of 55 candidates on October 15. The party fielded Pradesh Congress chief Anumala Revanth Reddy from Kodangal assembly seat while CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has been fielded from Madhira-SC seat. Revath Reddy unsuccessfully contested from Kodangala during the 2018 assembly elections and was later elected from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment.

The notification for the Telangana elections will be issued on November 3 and the polling will take place on November 30. The results will be announced on December 3.

The Congress has been running a spirited campaign in Telangana, a state which has been ruled by K Chandrashekhar Rao's BRS since the formation of the state.

In the 2018 Assembly election, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi won 88 seats out of 119 with a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats.

(This is breaking news…Please check back for updates)

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
telangana
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP