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Telangana reels under heatwave as 19 districts log over 46 degree Celsius: Data

Telangana faces extreme heat with 19 districts exceeding 46°C. CM urges caution, directs measures for water supply and health care for sunstroke patients.

Published on: May 21, 2026 07:04 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
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HyderabadTelangana continued to reel under extreme heat on Wednesday, with as many as 19 districts recording maximum temperatures above 46 degrees Celsius and 82 places reporting heatwave conditions.

Telangana reels under heatwave as 19 districts log over 46 degree Celsius: Data

According to official data released by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the highest temperature recorded till 5 pm on Wednesday was 46.5 degrees Celsius at Dilawarpur in Nirmal district. It was followed by 46.4 degrees Celsius at Dharmasagar in Hanamkonda district, Choppadandi in Karimnagar district and Odela in Peddapalli district.

Similarly, Raikal in Jagitial district, Jangaon town in Jangaon district, Penuballi in Khammam district, Asifabad in Kumuram Bheem district, Kotapalli in Mancherial district and Balkonda in Nizamabad district recorded 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Several other parts of north Telangana recorded maximum temperatures ranging between 45.8 degrees Celsius and 46 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said, adding that the rest of the state registered temperatures between 41 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius. Hyderabad, too, recorded maximum temperatures ranging from 41 degrees Celsius to 42.4 degrees Celsius.

Appealing to people not to venture out of their homes and avoid travelling during the afternoon, Revanth Reddy ordered chief secretary K Ramakrishna Rao to continuously monitor the situation in the districts and issue necessary guidelines to district collectors to ensure public safety during the summer.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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