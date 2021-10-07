Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Telangana reports 176 Covid cases, one death
india news

Telangana reports 176 Covid cases, one death

Telangana’s overall Covid-19 tally mounted to 667,334 with 176 fresh infections being reported on Thursday, while the toll rose to 3,926 with one related fatality
GHMC accounted for the most number of Covid cases with 53, followed by Karimnagar and Ranga Reddy 14 each, a Telangana government bulletin said on Thursday. (ANI)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 11:54 PM IST
By Press Trust of India, Hyderabad

Telangana’s overall Covid-19 tally mounted to 667,334 with 176 fresh infections being reported on Thursday, while the toll rose to 3,926 with one related fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 53, followed by Karimnagar and Ranga Reddy 14 each, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Thursday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Thursday with 216 people recuperating from the infectious disease. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 659,043.

The number of active cases stood at 4,365, the bulletin said.

As many as 37,857 samples were tested on Thursday and the total number of samples tested till date was 26.6 million. The samples tested per million population was 716,469.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.75 per cent, while it was 97.93 per cent in the country.

