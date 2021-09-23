Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Telangana reports 258 new Covid-19 cases, one death

By Press Trust of India, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The recovery rate for Covid-19 in Telangana was 98.66 per cent, while it was 97.74 per cent in the country. (ANI)

Telangana on Wednesday logged 258 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to 664,164, while the toll rose to 3,908 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) topped in the number of cases with 69, followed by Karimnagar (25) and Ranga Redddy (21) districts, a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Wednesday.

It said 249 people recuperated from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number till date to 655,310.

The number of active cases stood at 4,946, the bulletin said.

It said 55,419 samples were tested on Wednesday and the total number of specimens examined so far to 26,002,886.

The samples tested per million population was 6,98,626.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.58 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.66 per cent, while it was 97.74 per cent in the country.

