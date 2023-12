Telangana results 2023: Karimnagar, Choppadandi, VemuIawada, SirciIIa, Manakondur, Huzurabad, Husnabad live counting

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023, to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Karimnagar Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Vemulawada, Sircilla, Manakondur, Huzurabad, and Husnabad assembly constituencies.

Telangana, Nov 30 (ANI): Women voters stand in a queue to cast their votes for the Telangana Assembly elections, on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (CEO Telangana)

Counting is underway for Karimnagar area constituencies