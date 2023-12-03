Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Telangana results 2023 LIVE: Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Secunderabad Cantt
Live

Telangana results 2023 LIVE: Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Secunderabad Cantt

BySantanu Das
Dec 03, 2023 09:14 AM IST

Telangana Election Results Live Updates 2023: Get latest trends for Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Secunderabad Cantt.

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Malkajgiri constituency consists - Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, Lal Bahadur Nagar and Secunderabad Cantt assembly constituencies.

A woman checks for her name before casting her vote at a polling station during the Telangana state assembly elections in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)(AP)

Counting for all Malkajgiri area seats to begin from 8am onwards on 3rd December, 2023.

ConstituencyLeading CandidatesParty
MedchaIResult Awaited-
MaIkajgiriRamchander Rao NBJP
QuthbuIIapurResult Awaited-
KukatpaIIyBandi RameshINC
UppalBandaru Lakshma ReddyBRS
Lal Bahadur NagarResult Awaited-
Secunderabad CanttResult Awaited-

2018 Assembly Election Results:

ConstituencySitting MLAParty
MedchaIMalla ReddyTRS
MalkajgiriMynampally Hanumantha RaoTRS
QuthbuIIapurK. P. Vivekanand GoudTRS
KukatpaIIyMadhavaram Krishna RaoTRS
UppalBethi Subhas ReddyTRS
Lal Bahadur NagarDevireddy Sudheer ReddyINC
Secunderabad CanttG. SayannaTRS

Stay updated with the latest election results coming in from Telangana Assembly Election only with Hindustan Times.

Telangana Assembly Election: Full Coverage link

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:14 AM

    BJP's Ramchander Rao N leading in Malkajgiri

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:38 AM

    BRS' Bandaru Lakshma Reddy leading in Uppal

    INC's Bandi Ramesh leading in Kukatpally

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:10 AM

    Counting to begin from 8am on Dec 3, 2023.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.