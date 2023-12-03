Telangana results 2023 LIVE: Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, Lal Bahadur Nagar, Secunderabad Cantt
The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023 to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The votes will be counted, and the result declared on December 3. The Malkajgiri constituency consists - Medchal, Malkajgiri, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Uppal, Lal Bahadur Nagar and Secunderabad Cantt assembly constituencies.
Counting for all Malkajgiri area seats to begin from 8am onwards on 3rd December, 2023.
|Constituency
|Leading Candidates
|Party
|MedchaI
|Result Awaited
|-
|MaIkajgiri
|Ramchander Rao N
|BJP
|QuthbuIIapur
|Result Awaited
|-
|KukatpaIIy
|Bandi Ramesh
|INC
|Uppal
|Bandaru Lakshma Reddy
|BRS
|Lal Bahadur Nagar
|Result Awaited
|-
|Secunderabad Cantt
|Result Awaited
|-
2018 Assembly Election Results:
|Constituency
|Sitting MLA
|Party
|MedchaI
|Malla Reddy
|TRS
|Malkajgiri
|Mynampally Hanumantha Rao
|TRS
|QuthbuIIapur
|K. P. Vivekanand Goud
|TRS
|KukatpaIIy
|Madhavaram Krishna Rao
|TRS
|Uppal
|Bethi Subhas Reddy
|TRS
|Lal Bahadur Nagar
|Devireddy Sudheer Reddy
|INC
|Secunderabad Cantt
|G. Sayanna
|TRS
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:14 AM
BJP's Ramchander Rao N leading in Malkajgiri
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:38 AM
BRS' Bandaru Lakshma Reddy leading in Uppal
INC's Bandi Ramesh leading in Kukatpally
- Sun, 03 Dec 2023 08:10 AM
Counting to begin from 8am on Dec 3, 2023.