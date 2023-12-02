Telangana results LIVE: Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, MiryaIaguda, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet and NaIgonda seats

The Telangana elections were held on Nov 30, 2023, to elect all 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. The Nalgonda Lok Sabha Constituency consists of Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar, MiryaIaguda, Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet and Nalgonda assembly constituencies.

Telangana election results 2023: People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during Telangana Assembly election in Hyderabad.(PTI)

Constituency Leading MLA Party Devarakonda(ST) Counting to begin Nagarjuna Sagar Counting to begin MiryaIaguda Counting to begin Huzurnagar Counting to begin Kodad Counting to begin Suryapet Counting to begin NaIgonda Counting to begin

2018 Telangana Legislative Assembly election results:

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Devarakonda Ramavath Ravindra Kumar BRS Nagarjuna Sagar Nomula Narsimhaiah BRS MiryaIaguda Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao BRS Huzurnagar Uttam Kumar Reddy Nalamada INC Kodad Bollam Mallaiah Yadav BRS Suryapet Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy BRS NaIgonda Kancharla Bhupal Reddy BRS

