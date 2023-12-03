Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Live

Telangana Results Live: Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, Nampally counting

ByArfa Javaid
Dec 03, 2023 09:12 AM IST

Get the latest vote counting trends for Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, Nampally seats in Telangana.

Telangana went to the polls on November 30 to elect 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. A total of 32.6 million eligible voters participated in this democratic process and determined the fate of 2,290 candidates. By 5 pm, the state had recorded an impressive voter turnout of 63.9 percent. This blog will provide the latest information on Secunderabad Lok Sabha Constituency. It consists of Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar and Nampally assembly constituencies. The votes will be counted, and the result will be declared on December 3.

Telangana election results 2023: People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during Telangana Assembly election in Hyderabad.(PTI)

The Secunderabad assembly constituency witnessed a 54.30% voter turnout during the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections. In that election, BRS secured 47.4% votes, while the Congress party received 28.7% of the total votes.

Counting is underway for Secunderabad area constituencies.

ConstituencyLeading MLAParty
MusheerabadResult awaited
SecunderabadResult awaited
AmberpetResult awaited
KhairatabadP. Vijaya ReddyINC
Jubilee HillsMohammed AzharuddinINC
Sanath NagarResult awaited
NampaIIyResult awaited

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Secunderabad area constituencies

Constituency2018 Sitting MLAParty
MusheerabadMuta GopalTRS
SecunderabadT Padma RaoTRS
AmberpetKaleru VenkateshamTRS
KhairatabadDanam NagenderTRS
Jubilee HillsMaganti GopinathTRS
Sanath NagarTalasani Srinivas YadavTRS
NampallyJaffar HussainAIMIM

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:12 AM

    Telangana Election Results 2023: Mohammed Azharuddin takes early lead from Jubilee Hills

    Congress candidate Mohammed Azharuddin is leading from Jubilee Hills

  • Sun, 03 Dec 2023 09:11 AM

    Telangana Election Results 2023: P. Vijaya Reddy is leading from Khairatabad

    Congress candidate P. Vijaya Reddy is leading from Khairatabad seat

  • Sat, 02 Dec 2023 10:00 PM

    Telangana Election Results 2023: Counting begins for Secunderabad constituencies

    Counting behgins for all Secunderabad area constituencies - Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar and Nampally.

  • Fri, 01 Dec 2023 03:43 PM

    Telangana poll results: Counting will begin at 8 am

