Telangana Results Live: Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, Nampally counting

Telangana went to the polls on November 30 to elect 119 members of Telangana Legislative Assembly. A total of 32.6 million eligible voters participated in this democratic process and determined the fate of 2,290 candidates. By 5 pm, the state had recorded an impressive voter turnout of 63.9 percent. This blog will provide the latest information on Secunderabad Lok Sabha Constituency. It consists of Musheerabad, Secunderabad, Amberpet, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar and Nampally assembly constituencies. The votes will be counted, and the result will be declared on December 3.

Telangana election results 2023: People wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling booth during Telangana Assembly election in Hyderabad.(PTI)

The Secunderabad assembly constituency witnessed a 54.30% voter turnout during the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections. In that election, BRS secured 47.4% votes, while the Congress party received 28.7% of the total votes.

Counting is underway for Secunderabad area constituencies. Constituency Leading MLA Party Musheerabad Result awaited Secunderabad Result awaited Amberpet Result awaited Khairatabad P. Vijaya Reddy INC Jubilee Hills Mohammed Azharuddin INC Sanath Nagar Result awaited NampaIIy Result awaited

Winning candidates from 2018 elections in Secunderabad area constituencies

Constituency 2018 Sitting MLA Party Musheerabad Muta Gopal TRS Secunderabad T Padma Rao TRS Amberpet Kaleru Venkatesham TRS Khairatabad Danam Nagender TRS Jubilee Hills Maganti Gopinath TRS Sanath Nagar Talasani Srinivas Yadav TRS Nampally Jaffar Hussain AIMIM

Keep a track of all the latest information coming in from Telangana with Hindustan Times.

Telangana Assembly Election: Full Coverage link