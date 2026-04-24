The strike by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) employees, which entered second day on Thursday, took a serious turn with two drivers attempting suicide at different places, people familiar with the development said.

Telangana RTC strike enters second day, two attempt self immolation

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Warangal district, an RTC driver, working at the Narsampet RTC depot, doused himself in petrol and set himself ablaze in front of the Narsampet bus stand in protest against the alleged indifferent attitude of the state government in resolving the demands of the RTC employees.

“He sustained severe burn injuries and was rushed to MGM Hospital in Warangal. Doctors said he sustained nearly 80% burns and his condition remained critical,” a functionary of the Telangana RTC employees’ joint action committee (JAC) said.

District Collector Satya Sharada and Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh visited the hospital to review his condition.

In another incident in Nalgonda, another RTC driver from Miryalaguda depot, poured diesel on himself near the Nalgonda depot. However, alert police personnel and fellow RTC workers intervened in time and prevented the attempt, the JAC leader quoted above said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy urged the RTC employees not to resort to extreme measures. He directed ministers to hold discussions with labour unions on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy urged the RTC employees not to resort to extreme measures. He directed ministers to hold discussions with labour unions on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON