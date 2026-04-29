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Telangana SSC result 2026 today: How to check on HT portal

Students who sat for the examinations can access their scores directly through the board's official website or the Hindustan Times portal.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 01:16 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Telangana Board of secondary education is set to declare the Class 10 (SSC) results today at 2pm. Students who sat for the examinations can access their scores directly through the board's official website bse.telangana.gov.in or the Hindustan Times portal.

Telangana class 10 results will be out today.((AI generated))

Telangana SSC results 2026: How to check on HT portal

To check the results on the HT Portal, candidates can follow these steps:

  1. Go to the Hindustan Times website.

2. Open the Education section, then click on the Board Exam page.

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and UK Board Result 2026
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