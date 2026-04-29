Telangana SSC result 2026 today: How to check on HT portal

The Telangana Board of secondary education is set to declare the Class 10 (SSC) results today at 2pm. Students who sat for the examinations can access their scores directly through the board's official website bse.telangana.gov.in or the Hindustan Times portal.

Telangana class 10 results will be out today.((AI generated))

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Telangana SSC results 2026: How to check on HT portal

To check the results on the HT Portal, candidates can follow these steps:

Go to the Hindustan Times website.

2. Open the Education section, then click on the Board Exam page.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} 3. A new page will appear; select the Telangana Board section. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. A new page will appear; select the Telangana Board section. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} 4. Click on the class 10 result link provided. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 4. Click on the class 10 result link provided. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 5. Enter your login credentials and submit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 5. Enter your login credentials and submit. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 6. Your result will be displayed on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 6. Your result will be displayed on the screen. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 7. Verify the details and download the result page. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 7. Verify the details and download the result page. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 8. Take a printout or keep a hard copy for future reference. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 8. Take a printout or keep a hard copy for future reference. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The results will be officially announced by K Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana along with Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary, and E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, Telangana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The results will be officially announced by K Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana along with Yogita Rana, IAS, Principal Secretary, and E Naveen Nicolas, IAS, Director of School Education, Telangana. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They will be declared at the Godavari Auditorium in the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) campus in Hyderabad. Telangana Class 10 SSC exams 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They will be declared at the Godavari Auditorium in the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) campus in Hyderabad. Telangana Class 10 SSC exams 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The SSC public examinations were held from March 14 to April 16. All exams were conducted in a single shift, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The schedule started with the first language papers and ended with OSSC Main Language Paper II. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SSC public examinations were held from March 14 to April 16. All exams were conducted in a single shift, from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The schedule started with the first language papers and ended with OSSC Main Language Paper II. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk ...Read More Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON